Smoke from wildfire impacting parts of Daytona, Ormond Beach

Smoke from a wildfire is impacting parts of Daytona and Ormond Beach, fire officials said Sunday.

The Florida Forest Service in the Bunnell District said firefighters are working a wildfire in Tiger Bay State Forest. The fire is estimated to be 750 acres and is 75% contained.

There are no businesses or homes in danger because the fire is deep in the forest. Those who are frequenting the Daytona and Ormond Beach areas may notice significant smoke in the air, crews said.

No other details have been released.