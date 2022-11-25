Why plumbers call the day after Thanksgiving 'Brown Friday'

article

While shoppers call the Friday after Thanksgiving Black Friday, plumbers are bracing for what they consider "Brown Friday."

Sound kind of gross, right? But the name wasn't given for the reason you might be thinking of.

The Friday after Thanksgiving is called "Brown Friday" because it tends to be the busiest time of year for plumbers. Why? Because as people invite more people into their homes and cook more food to celebrate Thanksgiving, pipes and drains take a beating.

Busted garbage disposals, clogged toilets – plumbers tend to see an increase in calls for service on Brown Friday.

"It comes down to two practices in the kitchen, doing things like putting materials like starches, fibers, materials, things like that in the garbage disposal," Vic Fredlund, service manager at Abacus Plumbing, told KVUE.

In large quantities, several items like potato skins, vegetables and grease can wreak havoc on a garbage disposal, leading to things getting clogged up. Also, more people in homes means more toilet paper and wipes being flushed down the toilet, leading to issues.

The best way to not participate in Brown Friday is to make sure you pour certain liquids – like grease – into a container instead of your drain and put extra trash cans out so guests don't use your toilet as one.