Orange County Sheriff to give update Friday after arrest of man accused of killing 13-year-old girl

The Orange County Sheriff's Office will provide an update on the man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl last week.

John Mina, the Orange County Sheriff, will discuss details of the case at 10 a.m. Friday following Thursday's arrest of 28-year-old Jerry Dorisme.

Dorisme is facing one charge of first-degree felony murder after Rose Thalie Dieujuste was found unresponsive inside an apartment off South Rio Grande Ave. According to deputies, Dieujuste showed "obvious signs of trauma." She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) released a surveillance video that showed a man in a red shirt walking through a parking lot, approaching a gate, and leaving the area. Deputies identified that man as Dorisme and believe he knows what happened to the Memorial Middle School student.

A $5,000 reward had been offered for information leading to an arrest. The sheriff's office did not elaborate on whether Dieujuste's arrest came from a tip.

