White shark weighing over 1,000 pounds pings off coast of New Smyrna Beach

A white shark that weighs over 1,000 pounds and is longer than 12-feet has pinged off the coast of Central Florida.

Sydney is an adult white shark that weighs about 1,124 pounds and is about 12-feet, 2-inches long. OCEARCH, a non-profit organization that does research on great white sharks and other large apex predators, is tracking the shark.

OCEARCH reported that the male shark pinged off the coast of New Smyrna Beach last Wednesday.

Florida is starting to heat up with white shark activity. OCEARCH says that the annual migration for great white sharks to warmer waters is underway for Florida and the Carolinas coasts.

It's not unusual for great whites to call southern waters home during winter and sightings are common near popular fishing and diving spots in Florida through spring.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.