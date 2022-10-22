White Castle to open Crave & Go in Orlando on Wednesday: Everything you need to know

article

We're just days away from White Castle opening its very first Crave & Go location right here in Central Florida that will be completely dedicated to take-out orders!

The new 1,800-square-foot location will open on Wednesday, Oct. 26, next to the White Castle at 11595 Daryl Carter Parkway in The Village at O-Town West, which opened in Orlando in 2021.

Customers who are looking to fulfill their White Castle craving can order food through whitecastle.com or the White Castle app. You can also get the tiny burgers delivered through services including DoorDash, Uber Eats and GrubHub.

"Orlando has spoken, and with over 5 million Sliders sold in our first year, we knew we wanted to expand and add capacity to better serve this community of Cravers," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, in a statement. "Our new Crave & Go answers the call merely yards away from the largest free-standing White Castle in the world."

And humans won't be the only ones working there: the restaurant will feature White Castle's Flippy 2 robot! Flippy – which will be the first of its kind at a Florida White Castle location – will help automate the food preparation process by getting frozen food from the freezer, placing them in the fryer and putting them on a tray to be served.

Known for its little square-shaped hamburgers, White Castle's menu also includes a variety of sliders like sloppy joe sliders and chicken and waffle sliders as well as a variety of side items like mac 'n cheese nibblers, chicken rings, corn dog nibblers, and of course, french fries.