Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens at De Leon Springs

article

Breakfast lovers can once again make their own pancakes at De Leon Springs: The Old Sugar Mill Pancake House is officially open for business!

The restaurant – which replaces the Old Spanish Sugar Mill – opened on Monday.

"The Old Sugar Mill Pancake House at De Leon Springs State Park is now officially open!" the new vendor announced on Facebook. "Come join us for some breakfast favorites like classic French toast, unlimited build-your-own pancakes, and more! We can’t wait to see you here!"

A photo of the new menu was posted on social media.

The Old Spanish Sugar Mill was run by previous owners before closing in September after 61 years.

"We have been blessed to serve as a Central Florida staple since 1961," the restaurant wrote. "We sincerely thank you for making us your ‘go-to’ for when you’ve got company or a chocolate chip pancake craving. Thank you again for sharing those memories with us. The Sugar Mill was without a doubt the coolest breakfast restaurant in America."

RELATED: Old Spanish Sugar Mill to close next month at De Leon Springs

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection had said its contract with the owners was scheduled to expire on Sept. 30, 2022. In advance of that, the department put out an open call for proposals for other groups to share potential restaurant plans and ideas for the space.

Guest Services Inc. won the bid to take over the space, but planned to "continue all the services and experiences that have made the Old Spanish Sugar Mill and Griddle House such a treasured part of a visit to De Leon Springs State Park."