White Castle closing for 4 hours on Election Day so employees can vote

White Castle will be closing its doors on Tuesday morning to allow its employees time to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 3, all White Castle locations will be closed. Employees who are scheduled to work during that time will also be paid for the 4-hour break.

“White Castle is a family-owned business that has been around for nearly 100 years, so this is our 25th presidential election,” said Lisa Ingram, president and CEO. “We have decided to start a new tradition. Starting this year and going forward, White Castle will give team members time to exercise their right to vote in presidential elections. We believe voting is a right of responsible citizenship, and we want all our team members to have that opportunity.”

The burger chain is typically open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“The introduction of this new tradition underscores just how important we think it is that everybody has time to vote,” Ingram said.

White Castle, known for its tiny square-shaped hamburgers, announced last year that it plans to open its only Florida location near Walt Disney World.