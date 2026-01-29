Man with pitch fork, hatchet arrested after attempted nighttime break-ins: Deputies

The Brief A Merritt Island homeowner ran from a man accused of trying to break into homes, authorities said. Investigators identified the suspect as Charles Reed Knight III, 54, who was seen on video damaging property with tools. Knight was arrested after resisting deputies and was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, trespassing, battery, and burglary.



A frightening confrontation unfolded in Merritt Island after a homeowner reported that a man tried to break into a house, authorities said.

Investigators said the homeowner and the suspect had a scary encounter but no injuries were reported.

The backstory:

Authorities said the suspect had been walking through the neighborhood and attempting to enter homes. Surveillance video shows a man removing a wind chime, striking a security camera with a pitchfork and later switching to a hatchet.

Investigators identified the suspect as Charles Reed Knight III, 54. He was arrested on multiple charges, including assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded at about 6:19 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, to a report of a suspicious person at a home on Hillview Circle in Merritt Island. Multiple callers reported a man knocking on doors, asking to be let inside homes, damaging security cameras, hitting garbage cans and tearing up yards.

The deputy arrived to find several people in a driveway, who pointed out a man later identified as Knight. The deputy said Knight did not respond to commands, made noises and refused to drop items in his hands. When the deputy attempted to detain him, Knight pulled free and threw punches, missing the deputy, according to the report.

The deputy deployed a Taser, causing Knight to fall to the ground. Authorities said Knight continued to resist and refused commands to place his hands behind his back before he was forced into handcuffs.

What they're saying:

Knight was taken to the Brevard County Jail without further incident, authorities said.

"He literally terrorized us with an ax – it was like a 1970 horror movie," said resident Laura Boles.

"[They need to] get him a lot of help and get him out of this area," said resident Lynn DeCoulaz.

What's next:

Knight was arrested after resisting deputies and was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, trespassing, battery, and burglary.

Knight's bond was set at $26,000. He cannot have access to alcohol or drugs. His attorney says his family is trying to check him into an alcohol treatment program when he bonds out. He has also been ordered not to return to area of the alleged crime or contact victims.

