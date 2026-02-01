University of Central Florida residents displaced after freezing temperatures impact housing: What we know

The Brief Residents living at The Towers community at the University of Central Florida were displaced after the severe cold. The university said the freezing cold impacted the chilled water system at The Towers Community on campus. Crews are addressing the situation, but it's not known when the buildings will reopen.



Crews are actively addressing a situation in which residents living on the University of Central Florida's campus were displaced after severe cold weather.

What we know:

The chilled water system at The Towers community on the University of Central Florida's campus was impacted by freezing temperatures, Saturday night, the university said in a released statement.

Temperatures in Orlando dipped to 30 degrees Saturday night with temperatures getting colder – to 24 degrees – by Sunday morning.

The university announced around 3:15 p.m., Feb. 1, that crews were addressing the situation with the hope of reopening the buildings as soon as possible.

As a result of the cold weather impacts on the chilled water system, residents at the Towers were temporarily displaced, the university said.

"The university’s priority is the safety and well-being of our students, and we are providing support and ongoing updates during this temporary disruption," UCF said in a released statement.

What we don't know:

It's not known at this time when the buildings are set to reopen.