Expand / Collapse search

University of Central Florida residents displaced after freezing temperatures impact housing: What we know

By
Published  February 1, 2026 3:52pm EST
Orlando News
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • Residents living at The Towers community at the University of Central Florida were displaced after the severe cold. 
    • The university said the freezing cold impacted the chilled water system at The Towers Community on campus.  
    • Crews are addressing the situation, but it's not known when the buildings will reopen. 

ORLANDO, Fla. - Crews are actively addressing a situation in which residents living on the University of Central Florida's campus were displaced after severe cold weather. 

What we know:

The chilled water system at The Towers community on the University of Central Florida's campus was impacted by freezing temperatures, Saturday night, the university said in a released statement. 

Temperatures in Orlando dipped to 30 degrees Saturday night with temperatures getting colder – to 24 degrees – by Sunday morning. 

The university announced around 3:15 p.m., Feb. 1, that crews were addressing the situation with the hope of reopening the buildings as soon as possible. 

As a result of the cold weather impacts on the chilled water system, residents at the Towers were temporarily displaced, the university said. 

"The university’s priority is the safety and well-being of our students, and we are providing support and ongoing updates during this temporary disruption," UCF said in a released statement. 

What we don't know:

It's not known at this time when the buildings are set to reopen. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from a statement by the University of Central Florida. 

Orlando NewsSevere Weather