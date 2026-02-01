University of Central Florida residents displaced after freezing temperatures impact housing: What we know
ORLANDO, Fla. - Crews are actively addressing a situation in which residents living on the University of Central Florida's campus were displaced after severe cold weather.
What we know:
The chilled water system at The Towers community on the University of Central Florida's campus was impacted by freezing temperatures, Saturday night, the university said in a released statement.
Temperatures in Orlando dipped to 30 degrees Saturday night with temperatures getting colder – to 24 degrees – by Sunday morning.
The university announced around 3:15 p.m., Feb. 1, that crews were addressing the situation with the hope of reopening the buildings as soon as possible.
As a result of the cold weather impacts on the chilled water system, residents at the Towers were temporarily displaced, the university said.
"The university’s priority is the safety and well-being of our students, and we are providing support and ongoing updates during this temporary disruption," UCF said in a released statement.
What we don't know:
It's not known at this time when the buildings are set to reopen.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from a statement by the University of Central Florida.