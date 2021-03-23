White Castle to raise permanent sign at upcoming Orlando lcoation

article

We're getting closer to the opening of White Castle in Orlando!

White Castle confirmed to FOX 35 that they will raise a permanent sign at its upcoming Orlando location on Tuesday. FOX 35 will stream this live at 10 a.m. EST.

Meanwhile, the beloved burger chain is currently conducting interviews to fill 120 new jobs.

With this move, White Castle is one step closer to opening its first Florida location this spring near Walt Disney World. It will specifically be located at the O-Town West near Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Boulevard and will feature both indoor and outdoor seating, two drive-thru lanes, an eye-catching tower, and 4,567 square feet of space.

The location will reportedly also be the largest one for the chain, which is known for its tiny square-shaped hamburgers. Their menu also includes a variety of sliders like sloppy joe sliders and chicken and waffle sliders and sides like mac 'n cheese nibblers, chicken rings, corn dog nibblers, and french fries.

"We’re committed to fueling continued growth in Orlando by providing a ‘best place to work’ environment for all of our team members, as well as a long-term career opportunity," said Mike Guinan, the Vice President of Operations Services for White Castle. "We stand ready to encourage a friendly spirit in the restaurant as we feed the souls of ‘craver’ generations everywhere by offering hot and tasty affordable food."

To join the White Castle team, visit careers.whitecastle.com.

White Castle owns and operates more than 375 restaurants in 13 states.

They attempted to open a virtual kitchen in the Downtown Orlando area last month but had to shut it down because of the overwhelming demand.

