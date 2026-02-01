Dunnellon Fire: Treated railroad ties burning in Marion County, officials say

The Brief A large stockpile of treated railroad ties caught fire and is burning in Dunnellon in Marion County. Officials warn that the creosote-treated ties may cause heavy, irritating smoke. The fire is burning near E. McKinney Street and North Williams Street.



A large stockpile of treated railroad ties has caught fire in Marion County, sending huge plumes of potentially irritating smoke, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

Officials warned that because the railroad ties have been treated with creosote – an industrial wood preservative – it can produce heavy, irritating smoke. When it burns, it can release toxins into the air, officials said.

The fire is burning near E. McKinney Street and North Williams Street.

Video: Dunnellon Fire

Video released by Marion County Fire Rescue showed several piles of wooden railroad ties completely engulfed in flames, as massive amounts of smoke fills the air.

Photos: Railroad ties treated with chemical burn in Marion County

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Stockpile of treated railroad ties burn in Dunnellon, Florida. Credit: Marion County Fire Rescue

What is Creosote?

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's website, creosote is "derived from the distillation of tar from wood or coal and is used as a wood preservative." It is used to treat wood railroad ties and utility poles to prevent termites, fungus, and pests.

The EPA said it has been used since the 1800s.

It poses a cancerous and non-cancerous risk to those who work with it in wood-treatment facilities, the EPA said. It did not find a risk for the general public or to those who use the products after it has been treated.

Dangerous when burned

The EPA said it's possible to inhale toxic chemicals in the smoke and ash when creosote-treated wood is burned. "Do not burn creosote or other preservative-treated wood in a residential setting," reads the website.

Marion County Fire Rescue said it is taking precautions to protect the firefighters and first responders at the scene.

It also provided tips for people who live nearby:

Avoid the area so crews can work safely.

If you notice worsening smoke conditions at your home, consider relocating temporarily until conditions improve.

Close windows and doors.