White Castle to give away $500 to 200 vaccinated employees

White Castle is serving up a new way to reward employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The restaurant chain says it will be giving away $500 to 200 lucky employees over the next four weeks. That totals $100,000 in cash prizes.

Any employee who shows proof of a vaccine is automatically entered in a drawing. For four weeks starting the week of Sept. 6, White Castle will randomly select 50 winners each week.

Team members in more senior positions will be excluded from eligibility to focus the benefit primarily on front-line workers.

"We are encouraged by our team’s immediate response to the available vaccines this year," said Jamie Richardson, a vice president at White Castle. "Our VAX-a-Thousands giveaway is a meaningful way to thank our essential team members and inspire others to get vaccinated."