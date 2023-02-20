These 3 Florida metros have least expensive gas prices, AAA says

Orlando is one of the three least expensive metro markets for gas in Florida, AAA - The Auto Club Group said in a news release Monday.

The average price per gallon in the City Beautiful is $3.20.

The other least expensive metro markets included Panama City at $3.15 per gallon and in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach at $3.16 per gallon.

The state's average has declined for the third consecutive week, having fallen a total of 28 cents per gallon since late January.

As of Monday, the state average is $3.29 per gallon.

"The fuel market is on a downward trend due to a combination of rising global oil supplies and renewed concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will pass another interest rate hike in effort to curb inflation," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "This has already been a volatile year for prices at the pump, and that's likely to continue in the coming months. Gas prices normally increase in the spring as Americans take road trips, which drives up fuel demand. At the same time, refineries conduct springtime maintenance and begin making summer gasoline, which is more expensive to produce."

To save on gas, AAA suggests combing errands, shopping around for the best prices in your area, paying with cash over credit removing excess weight in your vehicle and driving conservatively.