Florida legislation targets loud engine revving, expands transportation safety measures

The Brief The Florida House passed a bill banning unnecessary engine revving to reduce loud vehicle noise. Motorcycles and mopeds would still be allowed if they stay under the 80-decibel noise limit. The bill also clarifies license plate frame rules and would take effect July 1 if signed.



Florida streets could soon become quieter after lawmakers approved a bill aimed at reducing loud vehicle noise.

The measure, which cleared the Florida House (HB 543), would ban unnecessary revving of engines that create excessive noise.

The backstory:

Lawmakers say the change is intended to address complaints about loud mufflers and engines on roadways.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The bill would not apply to motorcycles or mopeds as long as they remain under the current state noise limit of about 80 decibels. It also clarifies rules for license plate frames, allowing them as long as they do not block the numbers or registration sticker.

What is HB 543?

Dig deeper:

As of March 2026, HB 543 (2026) is a major transportation package in the Florida House, tackling diverse issues including school zone speed detection, golf cart regulations, and disabled parking permit rules.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The bill aims to streamline traffic laws and infrastructure regulations effective July 1, 2026, according to the Florida Senate.

Key Aspects of HB 543 (2026) – Transportation Package

Safety & Traffic Control: Enhances speed detection systems in school zones and modifies requirements for yellow signals and flashing beacons.

Vehicle & Parking Rules: Addresses regulations for golf carts, updates disabled parking permits, and manages license plate frames/decorative border devices.

Infrastructure & Logistics: Covers provisions for seaports, private school bus contractors, and metropolitan planning organizations.

Timeline:

If the measure is approved by the Senate and signed by the governor, it would take effect July 1.