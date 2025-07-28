Chuck E. Cheese mascot arrest leaves impression on Florida family: 'Does this mean Chuck E.’s gone forever?'

The Brief A Central Florida family witnessed the arrest of a Chuck E. Cheese mascot during a visit to Tallahassee. The man in costume, accused of credit card fraud and drug possession, was taken into custody mid-shift. The surreal moment, caught in a viral photo, left a lasting impression on the children.



A family vacation took an unexpected turn when a Central Florida family visiting a Chuck E. Cheese in Tallahassee witnessed the arrest of the man inside the iconic mouse costume.

What we know:

A Central Florida family visiting Tallahassee witnessed the arrest of a Chuck E. Cheese mascot during what was supposed to be a fun family outing.

The man in costume, identified as Jermel Jones, was taken into custody for allegedly using a customer’s credit card to make over $100 in fraudulent charges.

A Central Florida family witnessed the arrest of a Chuck E. Cheese mascot during a visit in Tallahassee. [Credit: Courtney Gegenheimer]

Police say Jones, an employee at the arcade, still had the card on him, along with a small amount of marijuana, and was also accused of a similar offense six months prior.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed whether additional charges are pending. It’s also unclear how long Jones had worked at the location or whether anyone else might have been involved. Law enforcement has not said whether the costume disguise was used with intent to evade detection.

What they're saying:

Courtney Gegenheimer, visiting from The Villages with her husband and two daughters, said the scene unfolded just as her children were preparing to take photos with the character. Moments earlier, her 4-year-old daughter had posed with the mascot, and her 6-year-old was next in line when police moved in.

"I was in the midst of pushing Jenny towards Chuck E.," Gegenheimer told FOX 35. "The cop grabbed one wrist and another one grabbed the other wrist, put it behind his back, told him not to resist. And at the same time, I’m pulling my kids away — like, what’s going on in the midst of this?"

Gegenheimer is relieved he was apprehended, but wishes the arrest hadn’t played out in front of her young children.

"When they had him at the truck, they took off his head and put it on top of the SUV," she said.

The family, captured in the background of a viral photo showing the mascot in handcuffs, said the experience left a lasting impression.

"They’ve been asking a hundred questions — like, does this mean Chuck E.’s gone forever?" Gegenheimer said. "Like, what now?"

What's next:

Jones is facing charges of credit card fraud and drug possession.