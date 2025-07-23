Florida woman arrested after 14,000 pounds of trash found at Ocala homeless encampment

The Brief A Florida woman was arrested after deputies discovered more than 14,000 pounds of trash at an illegal homeless encampment in Ocala. Despite prior warnings, the woman failed to clean the site, which contained hazardous waste, including human waste and drug paraphernalia. Marion County Solid Waste crews spent two days removing the debris, leading to the woman’s arrest for trespassing and felony littering.



A woman has been arrested and charged with felony littering after deputies discovered more than 14,000 pounds of trash and hazardous debris at an illegal homeless encampment in the Silver Springs Shores area of Ocala, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

What we know:

Deputies began investigating the encampment in early July after receiving reports of environmental hazards on private property behind Spring Road.

The suspect, identified as Laura Roland Gherman, had been trespassing and was warned to vacate the property and dispose of the trash with the help of county resources. After failing to comply, deputies returned on July 17 and found a large makeshift structure surrounded by piles of garbage, human waste, drug paraphernalia, shopping carts and bicycle parts.

The Marion County Solid Waste department coordinated a two-day cleanup involving more than 40 workers and heavy machinery. In total, crews removed 14,260 pounds of debris.

Under Florida Statute 403.413(4), dumping more than 500 pounds of litter constitutes a felony offense.

The woman was arrested for trespassing and formally charged with felony littering on July 21.

What they're saying:

"This arrest was made possible through a strong partnership with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, who worked diligently with our team to ensure all hazards were removed," County Commission Chairman Kathy Bryant said. "We are fully committed to protecting public safety while also preserving the natural beauty that makes Marion County special."