Plane makes emergency landing on Florida road: officials

The Brief A small plane made an emergency landing Wednesday in Osceola County, hitting a vehicle but causing no injuries. The plane has been moved off the road, though a turn lane on U.S. 17-92 remains blocked. Authorities have not yet released the cause of the emergency landing.



A small Cessna plane was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday in Osceola County.

Here's what we've learned so far about the incident from officials.

What we know:

Authorities say the four-seat aircraft came down just west of Ham Brown Road on U.S. 17-92, making contact with a vehicle on the ground. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The two people on board were able to exit the plane safely.

Officials say the plane remains fully intact and has been moved off the road, but the eastbound right turn lane of U.S. 17-92 is still blocked.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the cause of the emergency landing.

It's also unclear how long the plane was in the air, whether there was communication with air traffic control, or if any damage occurred during the landing.

What's next:

The incident is under investigation. Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling in the area.