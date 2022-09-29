When are the theme parks in Florida opening again? Here is what we know

After closing because of Hurricane Ian, some theme parks in Orlando and Tampa are preparing to reopen. For those eager to hit some coasters or see some shows, here is what we know about the openings for SeaWorld Orlando, Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, Legoland Florida, and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

When is Walt Disney World opening?

Walt Disney World will remain closed on Thursday, Sept. 29, but planned to open in a "phased approach," beginning Friday, Sept. 30. Specific details on which theme parks would reopen and hours were not released.

Disney said updated hours would be posted to its website.

Guests with resort reservations on Friday, Sept. 30, should arrive to check in at 3 p.m., and not earlier. Those who arrive earlier will not be allowed to check in. Disney said guests can reschedule their trip or cancel it without additional fees.

When is SeaWorld Orlando opening?

SeaWorld will remain closed on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 29 & 30. The theme park plans to open again on Saturday, Oct. 1. Aquatica Orlando, Discovery Cove, Buscha Gardens Tampa Bay, and Adventure Island will also open on Saturday, according to its website.

Tickets to Busch Garden for Sept. 27-30, 2022, will be extended through the end of the year. Tickets to the other theme parks for Sept. 28-30, 2022, will also be extended through Dec. 31, 2022.

Howl-O-Scream tickets will be extended through Oct. 31, 2022.

When is Universal Orlando opening?

Universal Orlando said it anticipates reopening its theme parks – Universal Orlando and Islands of Adventure – and CityWalk on Friday, Sept. 30, as conditions allow. Halloween Horror Nights is also expected to resume on Friday, Sept. 30.

When is Legoland Florida opening?

Legoland Florida said it would remain closed on Friday, Sept. 30 to conduct a damage assessment following Hurricane Ian. That includes Legoland's theme park, water park, and Peppa Pig theme park.

A new date has not yet been announced.

When is Fun Spot opening?

In a statement, Fun Spot said it would open its theme parks in Orlando and Kissimmee on Friday, Sept. 30. Both parks will open at 10 a.m.