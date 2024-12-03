What's coming to Walt Disney World in 2025? Here's a preview

The theme park battle is ramping up. With Universal preparing to open its highly anticipated Epic Universe park, Disney is rolling out updates across all four of its Florida parks in 2025.

Dubbed by some as the "Year of Universal," excitement is already building.

"I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Universal has already won 2025," said Tharin White of EYNTK.info.

But Disney isn’t backing down, announcing a slate of new attractions and experiences set to debut in the next year.

Drew Smith, known as "Drew the Disney Dude," sees Disney’s strategy as a smart counter.

"I think this is perfect, honestly. Let Epic Universe open, let that be the focus, but at the same time, ‘Hey, we have new things, too.’"

Magic Kingdom

At Magic Kingdom, a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed tavern will open in late 2025, and a brand-new nighttime parade will begin next summer.

"I think it should be very magical, very mystical," White said. "We haven’t had a nighttime parade at Disney World in a long time, and this sounds like a completely new rendition."

A Pirates of the Caribbean-themed tavern will open in late 2025 at the Magic Kingdom. [Credit: Disney]

Hollywood Studios

Two new stage shows will debut in the summer: Disney Villains and The Little Mermaid: A Musical Experience.

EPCOT

EPCOT will see a reimagined Test Track returning in late summer and the opening of the Spaceship Earth Lounge in late spring.

"That looks like a fantastic view to watch the nighttime fireworks," White noted. "For someone like me who goes to Disney all the time, it might be nice to grab a drink, get an appetizer, and watch the fireworks from up there."

The Spaceship Earth Lounge is set to open in late spring of 2025 at EPCOT [Credit: Disney]

In addition, Walt Disney Imagineering has been working with General Motors on an all-new storyline for Test Track, expected to return in late summer.

Test Track presented by General Motors is expected to reopen in the summer of 2025. [Credit: Disney] Expand

Animal Kingdom

A Zootopia 4-D show is set to open next winter, and the Dinosaur ride will remain operational through the end of 2025, giving fans a chance to say farewell.

"It keeps Animal Kingdom’s capacity high," Smith said. "And it allows people to say goodbye to a ride that’s been around forever that people love."

Disney After-Hours Returns

Disney is also bringing back its late-night "After-Hours" events in 2025.

With Universal’s Epic Universe on the horizon, experts say Disney’s strategy is to stay competitive in a year of intense theme park excitement.

