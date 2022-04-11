New South Terminal C nearly ready to open at Orlando International Airport

article

The finishing touches are underway at Orlando International Airport’s new South Terminal C project. FOX 35 got a special sneak peek as crews work to complete construction.

"It is the largest construction project ever in the history of this airport," said Chief Executive Officer Kevin Thibault.

Thibault says the new terminal will help Florida’s busiest airport flow faster and more effectively. Last year, the airport saw 41 million passengers making it the 17th busiest airport in the world, according to Airports Council International

"It allows us to increase our capacity and reduce pressure to our north terminal complex," he said.

FOX 35 was shown the new gate area, jet bridges, the new Palm Court for passengers to rest and concession spaces that will all be located post-security check points.

The first phase includes 300-acres, 15 gates and will allow for 10 to 12 million additional passengers annually.

The project is funded by a $4.13 billion Capital Improvement Program.

"We are a truly integrated multi mobile terminal with planes, trains, and automobiles when Briteline comes," said Davin Ruohomaki, Senior Director of Engineering & Construction.

New features include industry firsts like automated screening lanes at TSA and facial recognition for international flights.

Construction is more than 90 percent complete. The terminal is set for a summer opening.

