Orlando weather: thunderstorms possible; dangerous rip currents at Florida beaches

It is expected to a typical Florida day: Hot and humid with a chance of scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening hours. The beaches will continue to see life-threatening and dangerous rip currents from Hurricane Erin, which re-strengthened into a dangerous Category 4 storm out in the Atlantic. Only surf if you're an experienced surfer.

Today's weather forecast

High temperatures will peak in the upper 80s along the beaches and the low to mid 90s in Orlando and the surrounding areas. This afternoon and evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected.

Timeline: The best chances for rain is between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. If storms develop, expect frequent lightning, strong winds, and heavy rain, which could lead to some ponding or minor flooding.

Thunderstorms and showers should calm around sunset. Tonight's temperatures should drop into the upper 70s.

This week's forecast

As we kick off the new work week, slightly lower chances of rain are on the way. This is true especially for Tuesday and Wednesday, as drier air helps to break up some of the deep moisture we've been contending with.

Temperatures will be a bit closer to normal this week, with highs in the low 90s. Tuesday will be a breezy day too, as winds could gust up to 20-25 mph. Rain chances look to pick back up towards the end of the week.

Hurricane Erin: No direct hit to Florida, but dangerous rip currents at the beaches

Hurricane Erin remains a "large and powerful" Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. update.

It was located about 115 miles away from Grand Turk Island and 890 miles away from Cape Hattereas, North Carolina.

It is not expected to directly impact the U.S. and instead curve east into the Atlantic Ocean. However, it will bring dangerous and life-threatening rip currents and ocean swells to east coast beaches, especially here in Florida.

Right now, forecasts call for 8-12 foot swells along Florida's East Coast. Those should last from Tuesday to Thursday.

Remember, always swim near a staffed lifeguard tower.