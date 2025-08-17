Rare twin foals born in central Florida released from Intensive Care Unit

The Brief Lucky and Charm, extremely rare twin foals born in Central Florida, are out of intensive care and now recovering at a rehabilitation facility. Veterinarians say twin foals surviving birth is a one in 10,000 chance, making their survival and recovery remarkable.



Central Florida’s extremely rare twin foals are out of the intensive care unit.

What we know:

The twin foals, named Lucky and Charm, are three weeks old. Although they are still tiny, they are out of the hospital and have transitioned into a rehabilitation facility.

What they're saying:

"They've got to do X-rays next week to see how their joints are developing," said Tasha Byerly, Owner of LBGH Stallion Station. "It'll be a gradual process as those joints develop to let them out a little bit each day. And once they get where they can kind of go out and stay out and be strong, then they'll be able to go home to their owner's house."

Twins are pretty unheard of in the horse world, said Byerly. She has been in the industry for 40 years and said this is the first set of surviving twins she has cared for.

Veterinarians estimate there is only about a one in 10,000 chance both foals survive a twin pregnancy – the chances are even more slim for the mare surviving the birth.

As soon as they are strong enough, Lucky, Charm and their mother, Paris, will be transported back to their owner’s property.

What you can do:

To help with medical and boarding costs, the family has created a fundraiser https://www.giveandgetfundraising.com/donate/a96779ea-31cf-4f33-83c4-0534918b93ff