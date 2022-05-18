First Brightline train arrives at Orlando International Airport station

Brightline hit another big milestone this week, bringing its very first train into the Orlando station at Orlando International Airport on Tuesday.

The higher-speed train's arrival at OIA signaled that intercity passenger rail is one step closer to becoming a reality in Central Florida.

The train, Bright Blue 2 rolled onto the platform at the airport’s new Intermodal Terminal Facility for testing. The transportation hub is located just south of the airport's new South Terminal C, which is set to open this summer.

No passengers were onboard but many who have been working on the Orlando extension project witnessed history in the making. After tests were done, the train returned to Brightline’s vehicle maintenance facility located south of the airport, where Brightline’s trains will be housed and maintained.

Advertisement

Brightline’s $2.7B rail project is nearly 80% complete and will begin carrying passengers from Orlando to Miami in 2023.