Orlando woman arrested in deadly Orange County shooting, officials say

A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man earlier this month on South Orange Blossom Trail, deputies said.

What we know:

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 2:45 p.m. August 2 to a report of gunfire in the 4000 block of Norwich Road.

Investigators determined the victim, later identified as 32-year-old Javore Tyleek Bentley, had been shot nearby in the 4100 block of South Orange Blossom Trail. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

On Aug. 16, deputies said Amber Shinice Dozier, 32, was arrested in Alachua County on an Orange County warrant for second-degree murder with a firearm.

PREVIOUS REPORTING:

What we don't know:

Authorities said they have not yet confirmed when Dozier will be returned to Orange County.

The investigation remains active.