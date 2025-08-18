Expand / Collapse search

Orlando woman arrested in deadly Orange County shooting, officials say

By
Published  August 18, 2025 12:22pm EDT
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • Deputies say a man was shot Aug. 2 near the 4100 block of South Orange Blossom Trail and later died at the hospital. 
    • He was identified as 32-year-old Javore Tyleek Bentley. 
    • On Aug. 16, Amber Shinice Dozier, 32, was arrested in Alachua County on a warrant for second-degree murder with a firearm.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man earlier this month on South Orange Blossom Trail, deputies said.

What we know:

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 2:45 p.m. August 2 to a report of gunfire in the 4000 block of Norwich Road. 

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Investigators determined the victim, later identified as 32-year-old Javore Tyleek Bentley, had been shot nearby in the 4100 block of South Orange Blossom Trail. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

On Aug. 16, deputies said Amber Shinice Dozier, 32, was arrested in Alachua County on an Orange County warrant for second-degree murder with a firearm. 

PREVIOUS REPORTING: 

What we don't know:

Authorities said they have not yet confirmed when Dozier will be returned to Orange County. 

The investigation remains active.

The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Orange County Sheriff's Office and the Alachua County Sheriff's Office. 

Orange CountyCrime and Public Safety