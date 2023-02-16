What is Group-A strep, and how did it become a flesh-eating disease that killed a Florida boy?

Jesse Brown, an 11-year-old from Winter Park, died from a flesh-eating bacteria after twisting his ankle, according to his family.

The healthy child hurt his ankle while on a treadmill a few weeks ago. A few days after that, his leg became splotchy, purple and red, like bruises.

He was later admitted to an ICU, where doctors diagnosed him with Group-A strep, and within a few days, his family said it turned into a flesh-eating bacteria, causing Jesse’s brain to swell, killing him.

"They said that because he rolled his ankle, that that’s likely where the infection attacked it. Because it was already weak," a family member said.

What is Group A strep?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Group A strep is a bacteria that can cause many different infections. It's the same one that causes strep throat.

How do you get the flesh-eating disease?

The bacteria is thought to be the most common cause of the flesh-eating disease called necrotizing fasciitis. CDC officials said necrotizing fasciitis most commonly enters the body through a break in the skin, such as a cut or scrape, burns, puncture or surgical wounds and insect bites.

How common is Group A strep?

Health officials said the disease is rare but, some people are at an increased risk. Those who get the illness typically have other health problems that may lower their body's ability to fight infections, such as diabetes, kidney disease, Cirrhosis (scarring) of the liver and cancer.

Dr. Candice Jones, an Orlando pediatrician, said there’s been arecent uptick in invasive Strep-A cases among kids in the U.S.

What are the symptoms to look for?

If a Group A strep diagnosis turns into a flesh-eating bacteria, early symptoms can include:

A red, warm, or swollen area of skin that spreads quickly

Severe pain, including pain beyond the area of the skin that is red, warm, or swollen

Fever

Later symptoms of it can include: