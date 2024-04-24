Westcourt becomes official name for Orlando's future sports, entertainment district

Westcourt is the official name of Orlando's future sports and entertainment district.

Developers revealed the name of the mixed-use project in downtown Orlando on Wednesday after receiving final approvals from the Orlando City Council earlier this week.

Westcourt will feature the following:

270 high-rise residences

A full-service hotel

Up to 300,000 square feet of Class A office

120,000 square feet of entertainment, dining and retail

3,500-capacity live event venue

Multiple meeting spaces

1,140 stall parking garage

1.5 acres of outdoor common area including a 28,000-square-foot urban living room at the heart of the site

See renderings in the gallery below:

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Rendering of Westcourt, a mixed-use development coming to downtown Orlando

The project will be located directly north of the Kia Center and bounded by W. Church Street, Division Avenue, W. Central Boulevard, and S. Hughey Avenue.

Construction of Westcourt will begin at the end of this year and is expected to be completed in late 2026 or early 2027, officials said in a news release.

More information about the district can be found at www.WestcourtOrlando.com.