Westbound S.R. 44 closed in New Smyrna Beach after car becomes stuck under school bus: Officials

The Brief A crash between a vehicle and a school bus took place Monday morning in New Smyrna Beach. There was one student on board the bus, but they were not injured. However, the driver of the vehicle was injured and taken to the hospital. Westbound State Road 44 is currently closed, and traffic is being diverted north at Airport Road (Venetian Bay).



A driver was left seriously injured after their car got stuck under a school bus Monday morning in New Smyrna Beach, officials say.

What we know:

The City of New Smyrna Beach Fire Department and the New Smyrna Beach Police Department confirmed they responded to a crash around 6:30 a.m. Monday on State Road 44 near Hughes Road, which is west of Interstate 95.

Officials say the crash involved a car that became stuck under a school bus.

There was one student on board the bus, but they were not injured, according to reports. However, the driver of the vehicle was extricated and flown to the hospital for treatment.

Westbound S.R. 44 is currently closed, and traffic is being diverted north at Airport Road (Venetian Bay).

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area and use caution.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released any details on the events leading up to the crash. The updated health status of the driver who was taken to the hospital is unknown.

It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

What's next:

The crash investigation remains active and ongoing.

FOX 35 News has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) for more information on the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.