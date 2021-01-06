'We're praying': Orange County Republican Party holds Trump rally

The Orange County Republican Party held a rally on Wednesday in support of President Donald J. Trump.

The House and Senate are currently together to count the electoral votes with the likely outcome of certifying Joe Biden's presidential win.

Eleven Republican senators have said that they will not be voting during Wednesday's congressional tally of Electoral College votes, the last front in President Trump’s attempts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November election. Two Florida members of Congress said that they will join this group in rejecting Biden's certification.

Several members of the Orange County Republican Party spoke on Wednesday.

"I believe he's one of the greatest presidents we've ever had," one of the speakers said. "Nobody thought he would win, but there were thousands and millions of people praying."

He added, "now we're praying and believing for another miracle."

A second speaker added that "we will fight them in the courts, we will fight them in the streets" and that "we will fight until we have won this battle."

