'We’re not going to tolerate it!': Rally against gun violence in Daytona Beach

Families who have lost loved ones to past shootings in Daytona Beach gathered in solidarity with the victims of this week’s shooting that left three dead.

They held a rally outside a store near where one of the victims died.

"We’re not tolerating them standing out killing each other," said LaShandra Miles, who lost her son to gun violence. "We’re not going to tolerate it. We’re going to stand together. When we see something, we’re going to say something. There’s too many people who see these things happen and won’t talk."

The local NAACP chapter says there have been ten deadly shootings already this year in Daytona Beach.

"It tells me something is wrong in our community," Miles said. "And it’s not just here, it’s everywhere. It tells me someone has to do something to make a change."

Some who gathered at a rally Thursday night said the community needs more access to things like mental health and addiction resources.

"My son was up here at this store, and they chased my son on Verdell, and they murdered my son," said Jennifer Cord, who lost her 23-year-old son Rayshard Mitchell. Mitchell’s murder is still unsolved.

Linda McLaury lost her 21-year-old grandson D’Shawn McLaury in a shooting outside a hookah bar last year.

"I plead for the mothers because it’s senseless," McLaury said. "Now they’re going to go through the same thing."