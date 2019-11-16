Wendy's celebrates 50th birthday with new Frosty flavor

article

Wendy's is celebrating its 50th birthday with a brand new Frosty flavor!

Now, for a limited time, you can get a Birthday Cake Frosty and Birthday Cake Frosty Cookie Sundae.

The Frosty comes in junior, small, medium and large, while the cookie sundae comes in only one size and is topped with sprinkles and sugar cookie pieces.

Try them while you can. You never know how long they'll be around.

Wendy's is also rolling out free food for its birthday.

Download the app, scan the icon on a Frosty cup and score free food!

Who's hungry?

