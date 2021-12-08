Welcome to Rockville 2022 lineup announced: KISS, Guns N' Roses, and more

article

Rockers, get ready! The official lineup for 2022's ‘Welcome to Rockville’ has been announced.

The festival starts Thursday, May 19, and goes through Sunday, May 22, at the Daytona International Speedway, event organizers said.

Filled with rock and metal artists, ticket holders can expect to see bands like KISS, Korn, Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, The Smashing Pumpkins, Breaking Benjamin, Megadeth, Jane’s Addiction, Papa Roach, Rise Against, Halestorm, In This Moment, Seether, Bush, and many more.

The 2021 Welcome to Rockville festival took place for the first time ever at the Daytona International Speedway between Nov. 11 and Nov. 14. A fourth day was ended to the event to celebrate its return after being canceled the year prior due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Legends like Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Rob Zombie, Disturbed, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and many more played the music event.

Welcome to Rockville prior to 2021 took place in Jacksonville.

