'We are headed down the road of New York': Experts concerned over Florida's rise in cases

Could Florida be the next New York? Some Central Florida health experts think so.

The Florida Department of Health reported more than 5,000 new cases and 46 deaths Thursday. More than 5,000 new cases have been reported in Florida for two days in a row.

"We're going in the wrong direction," said Seminole County Medical Director Dr. Todd Husty. "Those numbers are astronomical."

Dr. Husty says the continuous surge in cases is extremely concerning.

"We are headed down the road of New York," said Dr. Husty. "I've very concerned about Central Florida because the majority of Central Florida is skyrocketing."

Dr. Husty would like to see a mask mandate in Seminole County. Right now, there is one in Orange County. The county says they have an executive group in constant communication but have not put a mask order in place at this time. Dr. Husty is advising people to wear them voluntarily.

"It's going to spread if we give it the opportunity," said Dr. Husty. "We're giving it the opportunity."

A huge wave of people have been getting tested in the county. In the past week, about 1,800 people have been tested in county drive-thru testing sites.

"This is a new wave," Dr. Husty said. "It's definitely a new wave and it's not a good thing. So when everyone goes out to get tested it tells me the public is becoming aware. It gives me hope."

Experts are worried as the state heads into the Fourth of July weekend. Seminole County saw a spike after Memorial Day weekend. Dr. Husty says based on contact tracing in Seminole County, many who tested positive said they went to a party or went out on the holiday. The medical director advises people to stay in groups of 10 or less, continue to social distance and wear a mask, as they make plans for Fourth of July.

"We saw a big bump two weeks after Memorial Day," said Dr. Husty. "If people don't do the right thing, we're going to we are going to see a huge bump after the Fourth of July holiday."