Ways to help Puerto Rico in wake of earthquakes

article

With the recent earthquakes in Puerto Rico rocking the island, here are some ways you can help and/or donate.

There will be a Sunday morning prayer vigil at Episcopal Church Iglesia Jesus de Nazaret church at 11:30 a.m.

The first half of the service will be dedicated to praying for Puerto Rico.

The pastor of the church is currently helping three families get out of Puerto Rico and move to Central Florida.

You can also donate to the Unidos Disaster Relief and Recovery Program to support Puerto Rico.

https://hispanicfederation.org/unidos/

Advertisement

There's also this event happening on Sunday.

The Red Cross is also taking donations. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.