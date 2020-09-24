Wax statue placed in Orlando to show effects of climate change

A statue made out of wax is turning heads outside of Orlando City Hall.

The statue shows a grandfather and his grandson eating ice cream made entirely out of biodegradable wax.

The statue will sit on the bench for the next week and when it melts completely, a message is going to be revealed.

The 'Cleo Institute' installed the statue on Thursday morning to spread awareness of the effects of climate change.

