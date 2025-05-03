Orange County fire prompts building evacuations, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue officials responded to a reported vegetation fire that prompted evacuations of nearby buildings Saturday, according to officials.
The fire happened before 7 p.m. in the area of 9401 West Colonial Drive, which is the address listed for the West Oaks Mall. Fire officials later said there was no reported damage to the mall.
Fire officials said there were no injuries reported.
Officials with both OCFR and the Ocoee Fire Department worked the scene.