'Watch your kids': Lifeguards reminding people to be safe when at Florida's beaches

As people head to Florida's beaches to enjoy the summertime weather and break, beach patrol wants to remind everyone – Floridians, tourists, and vacationers – to have fun, but be safe, especially when it comes to the water.

Saturday was another day of high surf and rough water conditions at Volusia County's beaches – and the rip current risk continues Sunday.

Families packed Daytona Beach, where the high reaches 97, breaking the daily heat record set in 2010.

Fifteen people were rescued from the water on Saturday, according to Volusia County lifeguards, and nearly 500 people have been rescued from the water this week alone.

Earlier this week, a 14-year-old boy drowned at Daytona Beach. He was swimming with friends, who made it back to short safely, but he didn't.

One person at the beach went into the water, but stayed close to short because of the current.



"It pushed me when I was out there, so I made sure all the kids came up a little closer," they said.



There have been four reported drownings at Volusia County beaches this year.

"We heard about the 14-year-old boy's tragedy, so I kept a close eye on her and tell her do not go far because even if you don’t think it’s deep you can go straight down," one mother said.

Volusia County Beach Safety is reminding people to make sure they swim near a lifeguard this weekend.

"Pay attention, be vigilant and watch your kids, keep them close," another mom said.