WATCH: Young girl rescued from rubble 40 hours after earthquake in Syria

A girl was rescued from under the rubble of her family home in Idlib more than 40 hours after a massive earthquake caused widespread damage to the area on February 6, the Syria Civil Defence said.

Footage from the Syria Civil Defence shows the rescue of the girl on February 7.

"Once again, a miracle and joy … the rescue of a child after more than 40 hours have passed since she was under the rubble of her house in the city of Salqin," the organization said.

At least 1,262 people were killed and another 2,285 injured in Syria after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southeast Turkey, near the Syrian border, on Monday, Syrian health authorities said. According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) 1,331people died in areas controlled by Syrian government.

The death toll rose Wednesday to more than 11,000 in Turkey and Syria, in the deadliest quake worldwide in more than a decade.

Search teams from more than two dozen countries have joined tens of thousands of local emergency personnel, and aid pledges have poured in from around the world. But the scale of destruction from the 7.8 magnitude quake and its powerful aftershocks was so immense — and spread so wide, including in areas isolated by Syria’s ongoing civil war — that many are still waiting for help.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.