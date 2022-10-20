WATCH: Oviedo officer delivers Taco Bell order for Uber Eats driver who was stopped

An Oviedo officer made sure an Uber Eats customer got his Taco Bell order after the driver was stopped and couldn't finish the delivery.

On Tuesday night, Officer Matthew Brongel was assisting the Seminole County Sheriff's Office with a traffic stop on E. Broadway Street, according to an incident report.

"Upon arrival I learned that the driver was delivering for Uber and currently had a suspended license," the report stated.

The Uber Eats driver had just picked up an order from Taco Bell and was on the way to deliver it. Since the person reportedly had a suspended license and wasn't allowed to drive, the officer took the food order and delivered it to the home of the hungry customer.

MORE NEWS: Circle K gas stations in Florida to sell medical marijuana products

The Oviedo Police Department shared bodycamera footage showing the officer making the doorstep delivery.

"Your driver got stopped so he won't be driving anymore tonight, but I have you food," the officer told the amused customer.