Mega Millions $810 million jackpot: Here is everything you need to know before Tuesday's drawing

Don't miss your opportunity to become a multi-millionaire! For just $2, someone could claim the Mega Millions multi-million dollar jackpot on Tuesday – which would be the third largest in the game's history.

Here are the answers to frequently asked questions ahead of the next Mega Millions drawing.

What time is the Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions' jackpot drawing is Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 11 p.m. ET.

How much is the jackpot?

Tuesday's estimated jackpot is $810 million with a cash option of $470.1 million.

Lottery officials say the game's jackpot began at $20 million and will continue to roll over, based on game sales and interest rates, until all six numbers are matched.

If someone matches all six numbers, officials say it will be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot prize in the game’s history.

According to online lottery records, the largest Mega Millions jackpot to date was $1.537 billion during an October 2018 drawing. Since the multi-state game is offered in Florida and 45 other lottery jurisdictions, that winning ticket in particular was sold in South Carolina.

When is the deadline to buy a ticket in Florida?

Floridians have until 10 p.m. ET. the night of the drawing to purchase a ticket, according to the Florida Lottery's website. (Therefore, you have until 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, to buy a ticket for the latest drawing.)

Tickets purchased after 10 p.m. will be for the next drawing.

How to play the Mega Millions game?

Buy a ticket or tickets from a Florida Lottery retailer – basically any store authorized to sell Florida Lottery games.

They are $2 each, and players can add a Megaplier for $1 more per play to increase their non-jackpot winnings by up to five times.

Players can either pick up a Mega Millions payslip and select five numbers from 1 through 70 to play, and a Mega Ball number from 1 to 25 – or pick a quick pick ticket and let a terminal randomly choose the numbers.

How to win the Mega Millions game?

A player's ticket must match all five numbers of the white balls and the number of the yellow Mega Ball during Tuesday's drawing to win the jackpot.

Those who match the five white balls only will win $1 million and if the player's ticket includes the Megaplier, they could win up to $5 million.

Those who win any Mega Millions prize, must claim it within 180 days in the state where the ticket was purchased.

(NOTE: According to the Florida Lottery's website: "All MEGA MILLIONS prizes are set payouts, except the jackpot. The jackpot prize will be shared among all jackpot winning plays in all MEGA MILLIONS states. The jackpot will be paid in 30 graduated annual payments or a one-time cash payment of a reduced amount. If there is no jackpot winner, the money in the jackpot pool rolls over to the next MEGA MILLIONS drawing.")

May the odds be in your favor.