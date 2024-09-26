Expand / Collapse search
Watch Hurricane Helene live cameras as storm nears Florida landfall

By
Updated  September 26, 2024 3:54pm EDT
Hurricane Helene
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Helene strengthened to a dangerous Category 3 hurricane on Thursday afternoon and is expected to strengthen further before making landfall in Florida's Big Bend Region.

While Central Florida is not expected to receive a direct hit from Hurricane Helene, the storm's large size will still bring noticeable impacts to the region. Those impacts could include strong winds, heavy rain, lightning, and tornadoes as Helene's bands make their way through the area.

Watch live camera feeds from Orlando and the surrounding Central Florida area as the storm approaches the Sunshine State below:

Downtown Orlando

Lake Fairview (Orlando)

Lake Mary 

Port Canaveral 

Titusville 

Daytona Beach 

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below.

