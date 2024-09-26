Watch Hurricane Helene live cameras as storm nears Florida landfall
Tracking Helene: Live coverage below
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Helene strengthened to a dangerous Category 3 hurricane on Thursday afternoon and is expected to strengthen further before making landfall in Florida's Big Bend Region.
While Central Florida is not expected to receive a direct hit from Hurricane Helene, the storm's large size will still bring noticeable impacts to the region. Those impacts could include strong winds, heavy rain, lightning, and tornadoes as Helene's bands make their way through the area.
TRACKING HELENE:
Watch live camera feeds from Orlando and the surrounding Central Florida area as the storm approaches the Sunshine State below:
Downtown Orlando
Lake Fairview (Orlando)
Lake Mary
Port Canaveral
Titusville
Daytona Beach
FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar
Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below.
More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar
- Brevard County
- Flagler County
- Lake County
- Marion County
- Osceola County
- Orange County
- Polk County
- Seminole County
- Sumter County
- Volusia County
- U.S./National Radar
