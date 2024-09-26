Watch Hurricane Helene live cameras as storm nears Florida landfall

Tracking Helene: Live coverage below

Hurricane Helene strengthened to a dangerous Category 3 hurricane on Thursday afternoon and is expected to strengthen further before making landfall in Florida's Big Bend Region.

While Central Florida is not expected to receive a direct hit from Hurricane Helene, the storm's large size will still bring noticeable impacts to the region. Those impacts could include strong winds, heavy rain, lightning, and tornadoes as Helene's bands make their way through the area.

TRACKING HELENE:

Watch live camera feeds from Orlando and the surrounding Central Florida area as the storm approaches the Sunshine State below:

Downtown Orlando

Lake Fairview (Orlando)

Lake Mary

Port Canaveral

Titusville

Daytona Beach

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

