Watch: Historic banyan tree scorched during Maui wildfires, sprouts new leaves

The historic banyan tree which was scorched during the wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii, in August, began to sprout new leaves this month.

The devastating wildfires destroyed most of the beachside town. The only thing left standing, but still smoldering, was the 150-year-old banyan tree.

FILE - Still image taken from video showing new leaves growing from historic banyan tree in Lahaian Banyan Court. (Hawaii DLNR via Storyful)

Video captured by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) on Sept. 13 showed bright green leaves growing from the tree’s branches.

After the fires, arborists had applied compost to help the tree recover, local news outlets reported .

A famous tourist site, the banyan tree was imported from India and planted in front of the Lahaina courthouse and harbor in 1873. It sprawls along the town’s Front Street and has a quarter-of-a-mile circumference, according to the Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

