WATCH: Florida woman throws puppies into bushes, leaving them abandoned in shelter parking lot

A Marion County woman was arrested after she was caught on camera throwing eight-week-old puppies into bushes outside an animal shelter, deputies said.

Geneva Honor, 35, is facing several charges of animal cruelty after deputies discovered she threw seven puppies from the trunk of her car into nearby bushes.

The video shows Honor driving up to bushes, getting out of her red car, and opening the trunk. One by one the video appears to show Honor throwing the puppies a couple of feet into the bushes.

Honor then closes the trunk and drives away from the puppies, leaving them in the bushes.

When deputies asked Honor why she didn't take the puppies inside the shelter she replied, "she did not know what she was supposed to do." She said she was tired of the puppies coming into her yard, "pissing and (expletive)" stating that she wanted them gone. She said the puppies reportedly belonged to her cousin, according to an arrest affidavit.

Credit: Marion County Jail

Honor reportedly told deputies that "she should have just shot them (the puppies) and been done."

When deputies contacted Honor's cousin who owns the dogs, he said he was planning on taking them to the Humane Society when they were old enough.

Honor was booked on seven counts of animal torment and seven counts of abandonment of an animal.