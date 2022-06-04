Watch: Flooding from potential tropical system leaves multiple cars stuck in Florida

South Florida began feeling impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone One on Saturday morning, which caused flash flooding in some areas and left several cars stranded.

Miami Fire Rescue tweeted video of multiple cars stuck in feet-deep waters. They say they had to evacuate several people from their vehicles and have warned against driving through flooded streets.

"Please avoid areas already flooded and NEVER drive through flooded roadways," the agency tweeted.

The potential tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico picked up speed as it moved to the northeast toward Florida, but dry air moving in could cause the system to struggle to develop further.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for portions of Central and Southern Florida, including Polk, Osceola, and Brevard counties. By Saturday afternoon, the system should clear the Peninsula, heading out to sea.