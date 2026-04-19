1 dead, 7 teens injured in I-4 crash: FHP

article

The Brief The crash occurred at 3:30 a.m. after a Chevy Trailblazer, carrying eight teenagers, was traveling westbound in the inside lane of I-4 when its right rear tire blew out. During the crash, a passenger was ejected onto the eastbound center lane and was then struck by a 2017 Lexus CT. Responders took the Trailblazer driver and six passengers to Orlando Regional Medical Center. The ejected passenger was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.



Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a serious overnight crash on I-4 westbound that left one teenager dead and several others injured early Sunday morning.

According to officials, the crash occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. after a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer, carrying eight teenagers, was traveling westbound in the inside lane of I-4 near mile marker 66 when its right rear tire blew out.

Reports suggest that the sudden failure caused the vehicle to lose control, overturn multiple times, and veer onto the left shoulder before colliding with the median guardrail.

During the crash, one passenger was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the eastbound center lane of the interstate.

Moments later, a 2017 Lexus CT traveling eastbound in the center lane struck the ejected passenger. The impact proved fatal.

Responders took the Trailblazer driver and six passengers to Orlando Regional Medical Center. The ejected passenger was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger of the Lexus were not injured and remained at the scene.

Authorities confirmed that the crash remains under active investigation.