Dezerland Park in Orlando introduces new chaperone policy

The Brief Dezerland Park in Orlando has introduced a new chaperone policy for younger visitors. The policy, called the Youth Chaperone Program, requires visitors who are 17 years of age and younger to be accompanied by an adult. Dezerland Park says the policy is to ensure "everyone has a safe and welcoming visit."



Dezerland Park in Orlando now requires all visitors ages 17 and under to be accompanied by an adult.

The indoor attraction off International Drive has introduced a Youth Chaperone Program.

The change, according to Dezerland, is aimed at ensuring everyone has "a safe and welcoming visit."

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

What does the new policy say?

Under the new policy, all guests 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult chaperone who is at least 21 years old.

Chaperones must arrive with their group and stay on property for the duration of the visit, according to the Dezerland website.

Visitors may be asked to show valid ID to verify their age.

One chaperone may accompany up to four guests who are 17 and under per visit, according to Dezerland.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What is Dezerland Park?

Dezerland Park is an indoor recreation center that features multiple attractions, including a bowling alley, go-kart course, mini-golf and more.

The building also houses the Orlando Auto Museum, which features thousands of vehicles.

Admission to Dezerland is free, and the attractions are priced separately.