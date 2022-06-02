TIMELINE: Tropical storm warnings issued for parts of Florida ahead of potential 'Alex'

POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE ONE

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for portions of Central and Southern Florida, including Polk, Osceola and Brevard counties, as an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico heads in Florida's direction, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

A Flood watch in effect for Osceola, Brevard and Polk until 3 a.m. Sunday. The strongest wind gusts according to modeling will be in Brevard, approaching 40 mph.

There is a 90% chance that the tropical system could become a tropical depression or tropical storm, which would mark the first tropical event of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

"Probably going to acquire the name Alex at some point this morning," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King on Friday.

The system is expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of Central Florida, South Florida, and the Florida Keys on Friday and Saturday, according to NHC forecasts.

POSSIBLE IMPACT TO FLORIDA

FOX 35 has declared Saturday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day to account for potential changes in the forecast and increase in local tropical impacts.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Florida Keys including the Dry Tortugas

Florida Bay

West coast of Florida south of the Middle of Longboat Key to Card Sound Bridge

East coast of Florida south of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to Card Sound Bridge

Lake Okeechobee

Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana, and Mayabeque

Northwestern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Cuban provinces of Matanzas and the Isle of Youth

Heavy rainfall is likely across portions of Cuba, the Florida Keys, and Southern Florida on Friday and Saturday with flooding possible, according to NHC.

"Regardless of development, heavy rain looks likely across the Yucatan, western Cuba during the next day or so, spreading into southern and potentially Central Florida from that point on," FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said.

If a stronger system develops, the track could move a bit more north-northwest, increasing local impacts in Central Florida. Heavy tropical downpours and gusty winds could result. We would also have to watch for an isolated tornado risk if a more northerly track emerges.

By Saturday afternoon, the system should clear the Peninsula, heading out to sea. Sunday is looking better with mostly sunny skies.