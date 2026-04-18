Man arrested in deadly 2024 wrong-way crash in Lake County, officials say

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A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in November 2024 in Lake County.

On April 17, 2026, the driver of the pickup involved in the crash, identified as Michael David Davis, 51, of Eustis, was arrested on a warrant and booked into the Lake County Jail. He is charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

The charges stem from a deadly crash that happened just before midnight in November 2024 along State Road 44, west of Hammond Lane.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Ram Pickup truck was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it struck a motorcycle head-on. A second motorcycle traveling nearby swerved to avoid the collision but lost control and "laid down" on the roadway, according to investigators.

The driver of the first motorcycle, a 20-year-old man from Umatilla, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second motorcyclist, also from Umatilla, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured in the crash.

The arrest comes more than a year after the fatal collision as investigators continued their review of the circumstances surrounding the crash.