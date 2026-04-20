New trial date set for teen accused in deadly Orlando Halloween shooting

The Brief Jalen Edgar is facing charges in the 2024 Halloween block party shooting in downtown Orlando. A judge has determined that his trial will resume after a delay tied to an insanity defense request. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Aug. 17.



A new trial date has been scheduled for a teenager accused of killing two people during a Halloween block party in Orlando in 2024.

The case had been delayed earlier this year but is now moving forward after a judge reviewed key filings.

What we know:

Jalen Edgar is charged in connection with the shooting that left two people dead during a crowded Halloween celebration.

A judge has now placed the case back on the trial calendar. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Aug. 17.

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The trial had previously been postponed in January after Edgar sought to pursue a temporary insanity defense.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how long the trial is expected to last or whether additional delays could occur.

Details about how the defense will present its insanity claim have not been fully outlined in court.

Timeline:

The shooting happened during a Halloween block party in 2024, drawing widespread attention due to the large crowd.

The case was delayed to January 2026 after the defense requested time to pursue a temporary insanity argument.

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After reviewing related documents, the judge has now cleared the case to proceed, setting an August 2026 jury selection date.

What's next:

Prosecutors have indicated they are preparing for trial, with multiple witnesses expected to testify.