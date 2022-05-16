WATCH: Disney World cast member tries to wrangle snake at Magic Kingdom

article

Apparently Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom isn’t the only park where you can see some wildlife!

Travel agent Bren Ladd posted a TikTok video showing a cast member at Magic Kingdom attempting to wrangle a snake that was slithering around the entrance to the park!

The video shows a female cast member in a plaid skirt trying to remove the large snake with a grabber tool as guests look on. A male cast member is standing nearby, appearing to try and direct the snake toward the exit in the most Disney way possible.

Ladd told Insider she and her husband were leaving the park while enjoying a "kid-free weekend" last month when she recorded the now viral video.

"I noticed this amazing cast member trying to move a snake away from the turnstiles," Ladd told Insider. "She didn't seem fazed by it — she's probably done it before."

Viewers were impressed with the cast members going above and beyond their duties!

"Disney employees literally know how to do everything," wrote one commenter on TikTok.

Another said, "Disney cast members are a whole other breed, I swear. Mad respect."

Ladd responded to a comment saying the black snake retreated into some bushes.

The video has been viewed over 2.5 million times.