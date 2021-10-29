WATCH: Car speeds past Florida officers before crashing into pole, bursting into flames

Police officers pulled a driver from a burning car after a vehicle crashed into a pole near several parked patrol cars in West Palm Beach, Florida on Wednesday.

Security footage released by police shows a fast-moving car coming around a bend where patrol cars are parked near the side of the road. The car then crashes into a light pole and bursts into flames.

| SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 35 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE VIRAL VIDEOS |

According to Assistant Chief of Police with the West Balm Beach Police Department Tameca West, the driver survived the crash.

TRENDING: Photos: Woman claims she found fried chicken head in take-out order

"Just shocked, amazed, and thanks to God that everyone was OK, especially my officers because they were right there. In one fell swoop, I could’ve been at a loss of four officers," she said as quoted by WPTV.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Florida stories.